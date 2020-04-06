Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Raymond James

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.97.

DT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,288,040.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $23,750,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

