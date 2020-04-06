e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.30.

ELF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 1,281,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $447.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.16 and a beta of 2.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $250,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,340 shares of company stock worth $1,952,405. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

