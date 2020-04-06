EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

NYSE ECC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,673. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.21. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.52%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 179.10%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $696,500.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner purchased 536,875 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.