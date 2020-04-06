Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.61.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 1,349,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

