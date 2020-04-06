Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,334. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

