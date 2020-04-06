EBCoin Hits One Day Volume of $12,728.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. EBCoin has a market cap of $372,129.06 and approximately $12,728.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.