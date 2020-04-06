Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,585. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.