Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,509,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,826,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

