Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.