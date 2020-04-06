Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 2,282,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,421. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $11,775,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

