Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of EFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

