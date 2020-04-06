Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,104. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 259.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.