Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 329,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,277. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 54,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 181,876 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

