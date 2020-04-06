Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

EDN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 14,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

