Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $293,690.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00988148 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052462 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinall, Bilaxy, Bittrex, BitForex, Kucoin, IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

