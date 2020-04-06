Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ENIA traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Enel Americas has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

