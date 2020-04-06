Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Enel Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,840. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

