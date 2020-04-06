Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.58.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,653. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.