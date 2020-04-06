EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENS has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti lowered their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 391,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,461. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $47,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $14,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $14,922,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

