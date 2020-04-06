EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENS. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 391,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after buying an additional 280,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $47,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.