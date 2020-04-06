EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

ENLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,983. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $527.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

