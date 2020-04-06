Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 9,092,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

