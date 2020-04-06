EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

EOG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,593,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,348. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

