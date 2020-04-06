EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.57.

EPR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,735. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

