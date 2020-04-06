Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Eros International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 1,585,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,133. Eros International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Get Eros International alerts:

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 240.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EROS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eros International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros International in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Eros International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eros International by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.