Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $238.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $320.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.64.

Shares of ESS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.86. The company had a trading volume of 477,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

