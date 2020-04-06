Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $320.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.64.

Shares of ESS traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.86. 477,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,146. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,880,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

