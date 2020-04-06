Ether Zero Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $57,891.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.02113911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00074778 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,870,166 coins and its circulating supply is 168,840,753 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.