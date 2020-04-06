Evercore ISI Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Outperform

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.81% from the company’s current price.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 263,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $14,953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

