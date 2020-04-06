EXMR Price Reaches $3.08 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001474 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

