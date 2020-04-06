Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Exosis has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $27,613.91 and $9,887.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.02117440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.03428391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00596050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00790170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00074671 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00486206 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 528,627 coins and its circulating supply is 363,627 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

