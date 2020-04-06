Express (NYSE:EXPR) PT Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Express stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 1,331,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,599. Express has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Express will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

