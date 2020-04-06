FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.83.

FirstService stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

