Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 12.13. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,582,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,095,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,873,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

