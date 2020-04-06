Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. 1,188,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,803. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 223,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.