Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,803. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

