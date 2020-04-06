GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in GDS by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,208 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,149,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GDS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

