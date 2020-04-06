GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.91.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.