Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DEx.top. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $32.11 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,732,758 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

