Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.26 Million

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $483.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $487.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $468.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Gentex has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

