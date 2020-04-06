German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 112,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.90. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,376.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,831 shares of company stock worth $858,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

