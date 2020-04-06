Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 305,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,262. The company has a market cap of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

