Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 391,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,680. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.