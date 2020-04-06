Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.71. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.