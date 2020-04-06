Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) PT Lowered to $4.75 at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price target cut by Aegis from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Global Self Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

SELF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its position in Global Self Storage by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 429,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

