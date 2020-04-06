GoByte Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. GoByte has a market cap of $146,199.06 and $3,365.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,271,548 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.