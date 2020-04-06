Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of GMLP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

