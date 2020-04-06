Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Buy

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENR. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Energizer by 1,269.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.