Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 3,220,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,090. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

