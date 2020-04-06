GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EAF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. 1,684,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 128.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 407,335 shares in the last quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

