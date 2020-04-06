GravityCoin (GXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,028.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $148,148.67 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 67.1% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

